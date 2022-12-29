Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

A Somerset man has said the service he now volunteers for saved his life when he was suffering a mental health crisis.

Chris Malin now helps at Crisis Safe Space, which will be providing a service throughout the Christmas and New Year period for anyone in need.

The organisation offers out-of-hours, emotional support for anyone who feels like they are really struggling with their mental health.

The spaces in Bridgwater, Yeovil, Glastonbury, Frome and Taunton are aimed at providing a warm, welcoming space for people to visit when they need someone to talk to.

People are met by a member of staff who will listen, advise, talk through options, and offer signposting.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch

So far this year nearly 1500 people have used the service in Somerset. Data shows that, while the main three concerns people have tend to be anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, the range of worries and challenges people are facing is broad.

Chris Malin, who previously had support through a Crisis Safe Space himself is now working there as a trained peer volunteer helping others in crisis.

He said: “Christmas can be a difficult time. I know in the past I have not enjoyed Christmas; you try to be happy for others, but inside you are crying. Even if you’re with your family, you can feel alone.

“Crisis Safe Space helped me when I was in a bad place and close to suicide. I felt really listened to and was given support and tools like creating a safety plan and a wellbeing plan and that really helped me.

“I now work at the service as a peer volunteer. I’m able to say: 'I know how this feels and I can say you will get there.' I love giving back to a service that helped me so much.”

Peter Bagshaw, NHS Somerset’s clinical lead for mental health said: “We know that traditionally the festive period can be a very difficult time for people and this year the rising cost of living is also having an impact on people’s mental health.

"Often people in need of support struggle to know where to go and who to talk to, but it doesn’t need to be this way.

"Open Mental health is an alliance of mental health organisations who provide a single point of access for mental health support across Somerset, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“At this time of year when certain health services may not be operating as normal, making sure people know there is someone ready to listen no matter the time, is especially important.

Shane Weller, Crisis Safe Space Senior Recovery Navigator, said: “Crisis Safe Space isopen out of hours throughout Christmas offering Zoom or phone support to anyone over 18 in crisis in Somerset.

"We have 90-minute slots, and you are likely to be able to speak to someone on the day you call. There is no triage system, if you want support, we are here to give it to you. We’re taking the pressure off our GPs and A&E, giving you help from skilled workers who all have their own lived experience.”

To contact Crisis Safe Space in Somerset you can call Mindline on 0800 138 1692 or visit the Open Mental Health website. If you live outside Somerset, Samaritans can be contacted at any time, for free, on 116 123.