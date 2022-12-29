A search is underway for 25 racing pigeons stolen from a property during a burglary in Somerset.

Three men broke into an outhouse of a property in Peasedown St John in the early hours of Tuesday 29 November, and stole the birds.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

The force has also made enquiries with organisations specialising in racing pigeons.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairless, said: “We’re treating this as an isolated, but targeted incident.

"The victims have been affected both emotionally and financially by this crime.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information which could help us return the birds to the owners and identify those responsible for the burglary."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5222285919.