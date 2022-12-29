Two people were hospitalised after a serious crash on the A354 in Weymouth.

Dorset Police received reports of the crash at around 2pm on Wednesday 28 December near Morrisons.

The pair, both women aged in their 30s and from Dorchester, were in a black Nissan Note which collided with a black Volkswagen Polo and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

One of the women sustained what police have described as "serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening".

The A354 was closed between Manor Roundabout and Jurassic Roundabout until just before 6pm.

Dorset Police officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220203797.