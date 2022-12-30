Play Brightcove video

Watch Annie Knowlson's report

An eight-year-old boy with a heart condition has walked a marathon in Bristol to raise money for a children's charity.

Barney Thomas had two holes in his heart as a baby and has been raising money for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children - where he underwent heart surgery when he was just 11-months-old.

Today (30 December) he set off from him home in Yate with his dad and godfather and the trio made their 26-mile-long journey to Bristol.

Inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore during the Covid pandemic, Barney has previously raised more than £4,000 in other walking challenges.

For Barney the treatment he received at the hospital was life changing. He said: "The Children's hospital got me a special surgery that's made me who I am today."

During the wet and windy walk, Barney's father, Darren, told ITV News how proud he was of his son.

He said: "When we left this morning at 6am it tanked it down and we got soaked.

"We had to get his mum out to give us a change of clothes, hence why I've got a big dry robe on so I don't get wet again.

"Pretty proud of him he's a good lad he doesn't want for anything he's pretty selfless I think is the best word."

With only eight miles of their journey left Barney refused to slow down and powered through, saying his father always keeps him going.

He said: "My little legs are only just able to keep up with their big legs. I don't come up with the ideas, my dad just pushes me to the next level." After an initial target of £500, Barney has now raised more than £1,000 for the hospital.