St Just in Roseland’s Festival of Light has returned this year with dazzling lights and decorations.

The church and gardens at St Just have been transformed into a lighting display for hundreds of guests to enjoy.

The light show and Christmas trees form a backdrop for light-hearted seasonal music from the Philleigh Phillies, St Anthony’s Noyse, the Ukrainian Ladies Choir and Ros Kheur.

Here are pictures of the lights from Thursday's (29 December) display:

There are also sing-along carols, craft sessions and seasonal foods available for visitors.

The Festival of Light will run today (30 December) from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

The display is free to enjoy but donations will be collected to help with the upkeep of the gardens and the church.