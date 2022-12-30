A Wycombe Wanderers footballer who collapsed shortly after a match against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park is in 'good condition', his club have confirmed.

Tjay De Barr fell to the floor on the pitch just moments after his side had lost 1-0 to league leaders Argyle in front of a sell-out crowd on Thursday evening.

He was treated for an extended period of time on the pitch before being stretchered off and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Wycombe Wanderers confirmed on social media at the time saying that there had been a 'medical incident' involving one of their players at full-time.

Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth went to hospital with the player but speaking to press after the game assistant manager Richard Dobson thanked medical staff at the ground for their swift actions.

"There is obviously great concern for him and his well-being. You don't want to see that kind of thing at the end of a game," he said.

"Everyone around him was incredibly professional. It highlights just how good these people are when situations like that happen.

"For him to go down in the moment that he did is totally out of character and so something is not right. We will have more news tomorrow."