Three men who exploited trafficked young people to operate a Class A drug network in Swindon have been jailed.

Nathan Padman, 21, and Irfan Tarik, 43, were identified as the lead criminals behind the ‘Ashton’ crack and heroin dealing operation.

Shohidur Rahman, 45, from Swindon also played a supporting role in the network.

Wiltshire Police found they had used trafficked juveniles and drug users to deal on their behalf.

In January 2020, the network supplied Class A drugs on five occasions to an undercover operative.

T/DS Gareth Snoad said: “This was an excellent piece of work by the Fortitude team which required a diligent, creative investigation.

“Padman and Tarik were causing untold harm by exploiting vulnerable juveniles and existing drug users for their own gain, perpetuating the misery that drugs cause in societies.

“I’m delighted we were able to secure convictions and that the three defendants will be spending the next couple of years behind bars.

“This was a county lines operation and the end result shows that it doesn’t matter where you base yourself, if you are supplying drugs in Wiltshire then we will track you down.”

The three men pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs, and were jailed at Swindon Crown Court on December 15.

Padman was sentenced to 44 months in prison, while Tarik and Rahman were sentenced to 32 and 25 months respectively.