A three-meter-deep hole appeared overnight in the front garden of a bungalow in Cornwall.

It happened at Glenleigh Park, a retirement village at Sticker near St Austell, in the run-up to Christmas Day.

The hole is thought to be the remnants of a mine shaft or a sinkhole.

Alfie Best from Wyldecrest Parks, which runs the site, said: "It happened a day or two before Christmas Day.

"The resident, whose property is right next to the hole, took it upon themselves to move in with a neighbour and, fortunately, already had a month's holiday booked.

A close-up of the hole that has appeared in Cornwall Credit: BPM Media

"The hole's about 2m wide and 3m deep, with a smaller one next to it."

The site's maintenance team have now filled the hole with aggregate material to make it safe.

Alfie added: "They are constantly monitoring it and, at the moment, it's not sinking. We are employing a specialist team to complete the work."