A Somerset man who attacked his wife with a knife and covered her face with a pillow in the middle of the night after an argument has been jailed.

Paul Green, of Pearmain Road, Somerton, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm at Taunton Crown Court on 15 December.

The court heard how Green and his wife had got into an argument on 25 May.

After the couple went to bed, Green woke the victim before threatening her with a knife and covered her face with a pillow.

Green then left the house and returned later shouting outside before leaving when police arrived.

He was charged the following day and remanded into custody.

'He could have held that pillow for an extra minute and I could have been dead'

In a victim impact statement read out in court, his wife said she "constantly relieves" the events of that night.

"Things could have been very different within a split second of what happened, there could have been that one slip of the knife, or Paul could have held that pillow for an extra minute and I could have been dead", she said.

“This is an enormous thing that I cannot get out of my head and the consequences could have been that my children would be parentless.

“I feel guilt and shame as to why I let things get so bad. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but when I was living my life in the way I was, and experiencing what I did daily, I wrongly assumed that was just life and it was just normal to deal with.

“I painted a brave face in front of people, when in fact things were far from normal, far from healthy.”

Along with a two year custodial sentence, Green was also handed a five-year prevention from harassment order.

'Green terrorised his wife and thought he was untouchable'

Investigating Officer Louise Savage said: “I commend the incredible bravery and strength it took the victim to come forward after suffering at the hands of her spouse for so long.

“I am very pleased we were able to get her the justice she so rightfully deserves after what was a frightening incident.

“The victim’s statement helped express to the court how the incident had affected her, which was key in the judge’s decision. Green terrorised his wife and thought he was untouchable."

“However, her courage in coming forward has meant a dangerous man is now behind bars and we hope this sentence goes some way towards making her feel safe and at ease.

"We encourage anyone who believe they are being mentally or physically abused by their partner or spouse to report any incident to the police."

More information about how to report domestic abuse can be found here.