A man was assaulted and robbed behind a retail park in Swindon, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The man in his 30s was at the end of the cycle path at the rear of Mannington Retail Park on November 28 when he was approached by a stranger.

The suspect grabbed him by the front of his jacket before assaulting him and making off with his mobile phone.

Police say the victim attempted to flag down a member of the public who was driving by in a car but they did not stop.

He also attempted to stop members of the public who were walking or cycling past but they did not stop.

"It is believed they thought the victim was fighting with the suspect when in fact he was trying to escape", a police spokesperson said.

Officers from Wiltshire Police are looking to speak to people who may have seen the assault as well as anyone who may have found an iPhone 12 discarded in the area.

The offender is described as a black male, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 54220125601.