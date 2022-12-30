More than £1million worth of cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia has been seized following a fire in Kingswood on Christmas Eve.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called after reports of a blaze at a business park in Moravian Road, Kingswood, at around 5.50am on Saturday 24 December.

Fire rescue teams told the force that they had discovered what was believed to be a cannabis factory at the site.

The warehouse was completely destroyed by the fire. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

After structural integrity of the building was approved, officers were today (Friday 30 December) able to gain access to the building and seize the plants.

The site is now been closed whilst investigations are ongoing, with the cause of the fire not thought to be suspicious.

Officer on the case, DS Ricky Norman, said: "Thanks to the quick response from the fire service and officers on the scene has meant there was no risk of nearby residential buildings from the fire.

"The cannabis factory we have uncovered appears to be a professional set-up and enquiries into the who is behind it are ongoing.

"We would now like to call on the public to support us in our investigation."

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 and quote reference 5222306102.