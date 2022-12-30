Play Brightcove video

There was plenty of howling inside Truro Cathedral for the much loved pet carol service.

Families have been bringing their furry - and in some cases feathery - loved ones along to share in some unusual Christmas cheer.

The tradition dates back two decades, and yesterday (29 December) a duck called Coco was the most unusual visitor at the Cornish landmark.

Owner Ashley Banfield said he normally come to the pet service "every year" but this is the first time he brought his pet Khaki camel duck.

He said: "She's only eight months old, so it's all new to her but she's normally used to loud noises and dogs around where we live."

Coco the duck was the most sought after guest at the pet carol concert Credit: ITV News

Hundreds came to the service and Canon Alan Bashforth who led the carol concert called it a "bit of delightful nonsense" and joked it's where they get their "most appreciative" audience.

He said: "We're not taking it too seriously, but at the same time, we're remembering at this time of year when we were remembering the baby Jesus coming to visit, something about this is about unconditional love."

"For a lot of people, the unconditional love that they receive in their lives, they get from their pets."

Once a year dogs and other pets are welcome up to the high altar at Truro Cathedral Credit: ITV News

It was Sue Amit's first time with son Hectar, friend Troy Tregunna and pets Lily the English Settler and Holly the Dalmatian.

Sue said: "We thought it might be fun for the boys to see what kind of pets people brought along. Although Holly is wondering why there are so many other dogs."

The carol service always falls in between Christmas and New Year and just before the final song, the congregation follows a nativity parade to the back of the cathedral to the high alter with pets in tow.