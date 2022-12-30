Play Brightcove video

Watch Pele playing at Home Park

As the world pays tribute to Brazilian football legend Pele after his death, many are sharing memories of times they've seen him play.

For Plymouth Argyle fans, perhaps one of the most memorable occasions was the 1973 match at Home Park against Pele's Santos team, which saw the Pilgrims win.

On March 14 that year, the football legend played at Plymouth Argyle's stadium with his Santos squad in a friendly as part of their European tour.

The League One team ended up beating the Brazilian side 3-2 in front of almost 40,000 fans.

Brazil were at that time world champions, having won the 1970 World Cup.

During the game Argyle took a third-minute lead finishing the first half with an impressive score of 3–0 by the break.

When the half-time whistle blew, Pele was swamped by supporters hoping for an autograph.

In a penalty kick from the international sporting legend during the second half, Pele closed the gap to 3–2.

When the whistle blew the Pilgrims were left celebrating one of the club's biggest victories.