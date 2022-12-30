A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a man riding a scooter was injured in a crash in South Gloucestershire.

The collision, which involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and a red Honda PCX 125cc scooter, happened on Court Road, Oldland Common just after 7pm yesterday (29 December.)

The man riding the scooter was taken to hospital and his injuries were initially described as potentially life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say his family were notified and after further assessment at hospital, his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

A woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by careless driving was later released under investigation. Following the crash, the road had to be closed between West Street and The Croft.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle in the moments beforehand to get in touch.

Investigators would also like anyone with dashcam, doorbell or any other footage which could help to come forward. They are being asked to call 101 and give the reference 5222309341.