A woman has been seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Weymouth.

The collision between a Mercedes Sprinter van, a black Nissan Note and a black Volkswagen Polo happened just before 2pm on Wednesday 28 December 2022.

Dorset Police officers were called to the A354 near Morrisons and the road was closed between the Manor Roundabout and Jurassic Roundabout until shortly before 6pm.

Two female passengers in the Nissan, aged in their 30s and from Dorchester, were taken to hospital.

One of the women sustained serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

PC Steven Eastwood said: “I am appealing to any witnesses who saw what happened, or the moments leading up to it, to please come forward.

“Also, I am particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place.

"These were absolutely necessary to allow us to safely treat the injured people and carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”