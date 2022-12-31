A group of walkers in Somerset helped to save a stricken mother and baby dolphin after they were stranded in the mud on the riverbed of the Severn over the Christmas break.

The crying dolphin and baby came onto the riverbed when the high tide went out on Boxing Day.

Thankfully they were spotted and helped back into the water by walkers out for a post Christmas walk.

Mark and Julie Price say they will never forget forget the joy of seeing the stricken creatures swimming away into the estuary after managing to free their flippers from the mud flats near Newnham on Severn and drag them into the water.

They were helped by Mark Moodie and Rebekah Hoyland who joined them on the mud when they saw them struggling to move the creatures.

But Mark warns they only managed to do it without risking their lives because their Bullo Pill home is next to the river Severn so they know the tides very well.

The two dolphins were struggling badly after getting beached on the riverbed. Credit: BPM Media

During their walk along the banks of the river Mark spotted a Cormorant sitting on what he thought was a log washed up by a high tide.

Nearing closer to the object Julie realised it was dolphin. As they drew level they saw its tail move and heard cries of distress.

Julie stayed on the path to call for help from emergency services while Mark tried to find his way down the high muddy riverbank.

He said: “Those that know the River Severn south of Newnham on Severn will know this

decision was not taken lightly as the bank is literally sinking, slimy mud and the tide can roar in without warning."

He worked out the tide would be out for hours and managed to get down to the riverbed without injuring himself.

“As I got closer reality hit. I walked around it to see a baby dolphin nestled into its mum and also stuck in the sandy, muddy river bed. Both were making noises and sounded really distressed.”

"We dug their flippers out of the mud and started splashing water from the puddles over them," said Mark. "After freeing mum, we attempted to lift her. Dolphins are heavier than they look! Looking at the water in the distance it was clear we couldn’t do this on our own."

The group managed to rescue the dolphins as a group. Credit: BPM Media

Another family who had been out on a Christmas walk saw what was happening and came to help.

Between them they managed to get the mother and baby into the shallow waters.

Mark said: "The four of us looked at each other and there were smiles of delight. We had saved two beached and distressed dolphins."

During the rescue fire controllers suggested they leave the scene because the River Severn is the second highest tidal river in the world and can be lethal because the tide comes in so fast.

The firefighters were waiting on the riverbank when they eventually arrived back cold and wet.

"Before they could tell us off, Julie continued to tell them that this was a well thought out and calculated decision as we couldn’t have just left them to perish. We did what we could and would do the same again," said Mark.