A man from Bristol has died whilst trying to save his young family from a river in Jamaica.

Remo Douglas, 34, managed to save his girlfriend and stepdaughter but drowned along with his partner's 11-year-old niece.

The family is thought to have been swimming in the river whilst on holiday when a sudden surge of rain caused the water level to rapidly rise.

Local residents pulled Remo and 11-year-old Brehania Syndale from the water and they were taken to hospital - but sadly they were both pronounced dead.

Friends and family in Bristol held a candlelight vigil in Remo's memory last night (December 30).

Remo grew up in Easton and Barton Hill and attended Bannerman Road and Barton Hill primary schools.

He later attended St George Community College.

His brother Conate said the tragedy has hit the whole family very hard.

He said: “He was out there on holiday, visiting family. He’d taken his partner and stepdaughter.

"From what we’ve heard, they were all out at the river for a swim and it started to rain and the water started coming too fast.

"His partner’s niece was struggling, so he got Nicky to safety and his stepdaughter and went back in to try to get her out, but they were both taken by the river."

Remo Douglas was on holiday with his family when the incident happened Credit: BPM Media

His father Norris said: "I talked to him on the phone on my way to work early on Friday, and he was out with friends. I got home from work and heard the news and my blood went cold.”

He added: “He was the kind of person who wouldn’t think of himself at all, he would always think of other people first, and do anything for anyone.”

His mother Euthlyn brought Remo to England from Jamaica as a small baby.

She said: “He is going to be so much missed. Everybody is crying for him, he was so well known and well-loved in London, in Wolverhampton, in Bristol, in America, in Jamaica, all over."

Conate remembered Remo’s passion for music and love of life.

He said: “He was funny too, every time he came into the room he’d be looking to make you laugh.

"He loved to dance, he loved to put on music and have it out of the window and getting everyone there to dance.”

Remo's friend Lauroy Allen described him as a "beautiful soul" as he launched a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral.

He said: "All of us, as his friends and family, want him to have the best send-off that he deserves as a man who cared about others to the very end."

Remo's funeral is being planned to take place in Jamaica.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…