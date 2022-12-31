New stop smoking text service to launch in Cornwall in the new year

A new ‘stop smoking’ text message service is being launched in Cornwall in the new year.

The message service will help people to quit by keeping contact with them over a four-week period.

People will need to text SMOKEFREE to 82228 to the council's health team, who will provide regular contact as well as tips and tools.

Cornwall Council says people could save around £2,000 a year if they quit.

Dr Ruth Goldstein, public health consultant and deputy director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: “If you smoke, the single most valuable thing you can do for your health is to quit.

"It’s never too late and stopping smoking brings immediate benefits, including for people with an existing smoking-related disease.

“Quitting can also improve mood and help relieve stress, anxiety and depression, as well as saving you a lot of money, which is an added incentive in these tough economic times."

The council says there are almost 70,000 adult smokers in Cornwall, according to the latest figures.