Police have renewed an appeal to trace man after a child was assaulted by an unknown man in Yate.

The incident happened on 4 November outside a shop in Abbotswood at around 3.35pm.

A man is reported to have assaulted a nine-year-old, who was on his mountain bike at the time.

The boy fell to the ground but did not sustain any physical injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police said "We’re grateful to the witnesses who came forward following our earlier appeal and have been carrying out further enquiries.

"Officers are now keen to trace the man pictured, who visited a nearby shop around the time of the incident and may have information which could help."

"We’ve continued to keep the boy’s family updated and carried out targeted patrols in Abbotswood in the days after the incident."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.