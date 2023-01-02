BAFTA winning Director of 'BAIT' releases new Cornish folk-horror film

Film fans across the South West are being offered an early chance to see the new feature by Cornwall’s BAFTA-winning filmmaker Mark Jenkin.

Enys Men is Jenkin’s folk horror follow-up to his internationally acclaimed and BAFTA-winning box office hit BAIT.

The film was similarly shot in and around his home base in West Penwith, and also stars Mary Woodvine and Edward ‘Kernow King’ Rowe.

In what is thought to be a feature film promotional first, bilingual Cornish/English posters are being used to promote the film. It also features an original song in Cornish written by Mercury Prize 2022 nominee Gwenno.

The plot is a mind-bending story, set in 1973 and centred on a wildlife volunteer whose daily observations of a strange flower on a lonely island take a dark turn, involving miners, bal maidens, a boat wreck and a Bronze Age menhir, forcing both her and viewers to question what is real and what is nightmare.

Mary Woodbine in Enys Men Credit: Steve Tanner

Producer Denzil Monk says: “As with BAIT, Mark has shot ENYS MEN on 16mm film using his 1970s Bolex H16 camera, but this time it’s in colour. We’re very happy to be creating thebilingual poster. This is a Cornish production through and through and a celebration ofCornwall’s rich folklore, its tin and copper mining heritage, relationship with the sea andstunning natural beauty.”

Film Hub South West’s Maddy Probst said: “ENYS MEN draws from a rich tradition of British folk horror films such as THE WICKERMAN and THE SHOUT but also speaks strongly to many areas of the West Country – a region abounding in ancient sites, reminders of lost industries and tales of the uncanny. There’s no doubt it will capture the imagination of film fans across the South West and beyond.''

The new film is not due for UK-wide release until January 13th but its distributor, the British Film Institute is teaming up with Film Hub South West and producer Denzil Monkto put on a series of advance screenings in Cornwall, Devon and Bristol.

Dates of ENYS MEN’s first South West previews are as follows: