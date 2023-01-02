Bristol firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital and Southmead Hospital to thank them for caring for a young boy with cancer.

The Red Watch firefighters worked with local supermarkets to fill the hampers with tea, coffee, cakes, biscuits, chocolates and other treats.

They were delivered to the nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Stanley Witcombe-Weeks and his younger brother Harry helped Kingswood Red Watch to deliver the hampers.

Nurses at the unit have been caring for Stanley since August when he was diagnosed with cancer.

The six-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Firefighter, Colin Carpenter, said: "I have been friends with Simon [Stan’s father] for a long time and wanted to do something to support Stan and the rest of his family.

"They have all been incredibly brave, especially Stan, and we’re pleased to make a small gesture to the nurses looking after him and other sick children.

"It was also wonderful to have Stan and Harry at Kingswood Station earlier this year to have a tour and see a fire engine and some of the kit up close."

In October, Stanley was joined by family, friends and his teachers at Elm Park Primary School for ‘Shave with Stan’.

In support, a number of people had their heads shaved and raised over £7,000 for Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal - the official charity for Bristol Children’s Hospital.