Devon and Cornwall Police is renewing a witness appeal after a serious collision on Christmas Eve (24 December) left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The incident, involving a grey Land Rover, happened on Fore Street in Dolton, Devon, and officers were called to the scene at about 11:50pm.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from the Teignmouth area, remains in hospital.

A man in his 70s from the Torridge area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident, and drink driving.

He has been bailed until 20 March.

Officers investigating the collision are particularly keen to trace a man and a woman believed to have been in the vicinity at the time.

They are asking that anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam, CCTV footage or any other information to contact the police via their website or call 101 quoting log 873 of 24 December.