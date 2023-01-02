Police deliver KFC after delivery driver's car is seized

A Newton Abbot resident received a shock when the force's neighbourhood team delivered their takeaway after the delivery driver's car was seized.

Newton Abbot Police said they took over the delivery after the car was pulled over and it was discovered the driver didn’t have insurance.

The incident took place last Friday (30 December).

Officers used the moment to remind drivers of the consequences of driving without the correct insurance and the penalties police can impose.

In a post online, the force wrote " On Friday this vehicle caught officers attention whilst speeding through Newton Abbot, it was on its way to deliver some food but the driver didn’t have insurance so the car was seized. Luckily the KFC was delivered by our neighbourhood team so it didn’t go cold."We dealt with many vehicles on the same evening all of which were either not insured at all or incorrectly insured so please check your policies so you don’t end up with 6 points on your licence and a £300 fine."It's illegal to drive a vehicle on a road or in a public place without at least third-party insurance."Even if the vehicle itself is insured, if you’re not correctly insured to drive it you could be considered to be driving without insurance and could get penalised."