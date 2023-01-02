A 15-year-old boy has suffered multiple stab wounds in a violent attack in Royal Wootton Bassett.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon (1 January) in Ruxley Close at around 4pm.

The teenager is being treated in hospital and the wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remain in police custody.

Wiltshire Police is continuing to carry out enquiries looking into the incident.

The force says people living locally are likely to notice an increased police presence.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or doorbell footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 54230000185.