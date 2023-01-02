Three dogs have been rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in a cardboard box by a road in Wiltshire.

The spaniel puppies – named Mary, Holly, and Rudey – are just weeks old and were found near a pile of rubbish on December 21.

The trio were left in a box by the side of the B4696 near Lydiard Plain between Royal Wootton Bassett and South Cerney.

They were taken by a member of the public to RSPCA Oak & Furrows Wildlife Centre before being taken into the care of the team at the Cheltenham and East Gloucestershire branch.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, Freya Lamb, is investigating how the puppies came to be abandoned.

She said: "These poor puppies are all sadly underweight and suffering with ear mites.

"One of the dogs also has cherry eye which needs veterinary treatment.

"They are very nervous and scared and don't want to go near anyone."

If anyone has any information, please contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.