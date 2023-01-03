Black Lives Matter organiser denies fraud over Colston statue protest fundraiser

The organiser of a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol during which the city's Colston statue was toppled, has pleaded not guilty to two fraud charges.

Xahra Saleem created multiple fundraising pages around the time of the demonstration and is now accused of two counts of fraud by abuse of position.

The 22-year-old, from Romford, East London, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (3 January).

The statue of the slave trader, Edward Colston, was torn down and dumped in the harbour during a protest held in Bristol on the 7 June 2020.

Protesters threw a statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour

The demonstrations were held following the death of George Floyd in the USA and against the backdrop of the wider global Black Lives Matter movement.

Saleem is said to have been one of the organisers of the demonstration and set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for face masks and other equipment, to allow the event to go ahead legally as it was taking place at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is said to have made an agreement that any excess funds would go to Bristol-based charity Changing Your Mindset Ltd.

Xahra Saleem is accused of two counts of fraud Credit: BPM Media

After the protest, which gained world-wide attention, the page raised tens of thousands of pounds. But none of the money has allegedly ever reached the charity.

The defendant is also said to have set up a fundraising page following the protest to raise money for the legal costs of those facing charges.

Those funds are again said to have not been handed over.

Xahra Saleem seen outside of Bristol Magistrates' Court. She has been summoned to Bristol Crown Court on 30 January. Credit: BPM Media

Saleem was seen entering Bristol Magistrates' Court wearing a black niqab and long navy blue trench coat and spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth, and state her not guilty pleas.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told the defendant that due to the seriousness of the case it would have to be dealt with at the crown court.

Saleem will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 30 January 2023.