A woman and her partner have been assaulted by a group of teenagers in Blandford, sparking a police investigation.

A woman in her 30s was with her partner on Wimborne Road, near the junction with Langton Road and East Street, at around 2pm on Friday 23 December.

Dorset Police says they walked past a group of four teenage boys who were reportedly verbally abusive to them. It is alleged that one of the boys assaulted the women and another made threats towards them with a small knife.

Police Constable James Owen, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information relating to those involved, to please contact us."

The boys were described as being around 17. One was wearing a black and white tracksuit and a black woolly hat. Another was wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

PC Owen added: “I also understand there was likely to have been traffic in the area around the time of this incident and I would urge any motorists who were driving in the vicinity to please check their dashcam footage for anything that might assist our investigation.”