Parts of the Somerset Levels have been hit by severe flooding, with dramatic pictures showing the extent of the impact of heavy downpours.

Roads have been submerged around the village of Muchelney near Langport, where a car has also been stranded in the flood water.

It follows heavy rainfall over the festive period, with wet conditions set to persist over the next few days.

A car has been left stranded as water levels rose Credit: PA images

Travel Somerset has announced emergency flood gates have been closed to prevent traffic using the following roads:

Cutts Road (East Lyng to Athelney)

New Road (West Lyng to North Curry)

Langport Road (Muchelney to Langport)

The floods come after a period of persistent and heavy rain Credit: PA images

The gates were installed at eight locations after the severe flooding on the Somerset Levels in 2014.

They are designed to stop cars driving through deep water and getting stuck.

The highways team are urging drivers not to drive through the flood water as it can be extremely dangerous.

They have warned that vehicles can be swept away in just two feet of water, adding there may also be hidden dangers such as open drains or debris beneath the surface.