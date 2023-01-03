A 15-year-old boy stabbed in Wiltshire on New Year’s Day has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The boy was released from hospital yesterday (January 2), where he was being treated for multiple stab wounds, and later arrested.

It brings the number of arrests to five, following the incident in Ruxley Close, Royal Wootton Bassett.

Two of the boys arrested, aged 14 and 15 have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses, urging people to contact 101 quoting reference number 54230000201.