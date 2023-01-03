A Cornish mental health charity has announced it is closing after 13 years due to a lack of funds.

Sea Sanctuary has used water-based activities to help people with their mental health for more than a decade but reached a funding crisis last month.

Joe Sapien, the charity's founder, announced last month that the Penyrn-based organisation needed to raise £200k in less than three weeks to stay open.

But in a post on social media today (3 January), Joe announced that despite the 'generosity of the public', they had not been able to reach their target.

He said: "It is with considerable sadness that I must now confirm the closure of the Sea Sanctuary.

"Despite our best endeavours and the generosity of the public/followers and our clients, we have been unsuccessful in raising the required amount to stay open.

"As a result, the charity will be closing at the end of January."

The charity has previously warned that its closure will leave thousands of vulnerable people across Cornwall with no access to mental health care.

The organisation has offered people multiple lifelines, with a floating therapy centre on a barge as well as the opportunity to go to sea on a 100ft yacht.

Now that the charity is shutting, Joe has announced that they are proposing to give the money everyone donated to keep them open to another local mental health service, in a bid to continue to support the community.

But Joe added that "for anyone who has been kind enough to donate, we will, of course, be offering a refund", if they so wish.

He said that anyone who would like to discuss this proposal further can call the Sea Sanctuary office.

"On behalf of the directors and staff alike, I would like to thank you for your support over these years and we sincerely hope that our service has been of help," Joe said.

"Please remember though, YOU are behind your improved health. Our congratulations to each and every one of you for your courage, bravery, and determination to flourish," he added.

Joe founded the charity in 2006 after spending his childhood years in care before becoming a therapist.

As well as supporting individuals, Sea Sanctuaries has provided immediate support to Devon and Cornwall Police by being on call to deal with mental health emergencies.

But this will come to a close at the end of the month, when the charity formally shuts.