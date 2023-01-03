A man and a woman are due in court accused of concealing the birth of a baby and disposing of its body.

Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, who are both 23, have been jointly charged with procuring a poison/noxious thing to cause a miscarriage, concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice by disposing of the body of a baby.

In addition, Harvey has also been charged with procuring her own miscarriage by poison/use of an instrument.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1 September 2018 and 1 December 2018.

Gloucestershire Police's investigation saw searches in Cirencester and Swindon in September 2020.

Benham of Wingfield in Kingsdown, Swindon, and Harvey, of St Mary's Road in Cirencester, have been released on bail and are due to attend Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday 5 January.