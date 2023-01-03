A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called reports that a Renault Clio had collided with a pedestrian outside of the Conservative Club on Hele Road, at about 5.20pm yesterday (2 January).

Officers found the female pedestrian suffered significant, serious injuries. The driver, a local man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road was closed for five hours while the police investigated.

The force are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to get in contact via their website, or by calling 101 and quoting 0533 of 2 January.