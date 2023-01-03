Plymouth's ice rink has closed for the last time after 30 years.

It was announced in October 2022 that the ice rink facility at Plymouth Pavilions would be shutting down permanently due to a "huge" increase in energy costs.

On New Year's Eve, all of the day's sessions were fully booked as people jumped at the opportunity to take to the ice for one last time.

Five Directions Ltd, the company owned by former Plymouth Argyle Chairman James Brent, made the decision to close the rink after running it for the last ten years.

The company had paid a ten-year agreement to keep it going and would have had to pay a penalty if it could not fulfil that obligation. That agreement has just ended.

Skaters consoled each other in October after the closure was announced

Skaters told ITV West Country at the time that they were "devastated" at the loss. The nearest rink is now more than two hours away in Bristol.

The facility has been home to Plymouth Ice Skating Club which has also held its last session at the venue but intends to continue.

The club's treasurer Ben Pitcher confirmed on Saturday that they are currently looking for local sports halls to use for off-ice skates.

He also explained that their Facebook page will remain open to enable people to arrange car shares to visit rinks outside of Plymouth.