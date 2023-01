Police investigating the disappearance of a Wiltshire man are appealing for passengers on the bus where he was last seen to get in touch.

A total of five men have been arrested by Hampshire Police who are investigating the suspected murder of a 36-year-old man.

Kiran Pun, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was last seen at 7.30pm on December 1 getting off the number 1 bus at Aldershot railway station in Hampshire, having travelled there from Farnborough.

Five men, aged between 17 and 36, have so far been arrested and bailed as part of the police investigation.

Picture of Kiran Pun released by police Credit: Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police are now appealing for anyone who was on the bus during his last known journey to get in contact.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun are today urging those who were on the bus with him to get in touch.

They added: “As part of our investigation, we have arrested five people on suspicion of murder.

“Each of those five people – a 21-year-old and 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot – have been released on bail while we continue our inquiries.”

Mr Pun is described as approximately 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.