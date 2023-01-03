Drivers are being warned to expect disruption as a busy ring road in Devon has been closed today (3 January).

The Paignton ring road between Windy Corner and Long Road in Brixham will remain fully closed for three months, until 31 March.

The work, including drain replacement and an improved road layout, will make way for a 370-home development in the fields beside the road.

Diversion routes have been planned by housing developers Persimmon Homes, with traffic using Goodrington Road and Dartmouth Road.

Traders in Brixham have warned they face going under if the town is cut off.

Schools and colleges have also said their students face ‘serious disruption due to the closure.’

Torbay Council, which signed off the closure in mid-December, has previously warned that delays could be up to an extra 15 minutes depending on the time of day.

The council said that initially the works meant a road closure of seven months but, through challenging the developer, they managed to bring it down to three months with extra workers and longer hours on site.

They have also said there is no way to carry out the works planned between January and March while keeping a lane open but the developer has made commitments for the work to be completed as quickly as possible.

The diversion will take drivers along Goodrington Road and Dartmouth Road. Credit: Torbay Council

Works include: