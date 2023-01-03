A teenager has been left with missing teeth and cuts to his mouth after an assault in Swindon.

The 15-year-old boy was walking along Corporation Street on Christmas Eve at around 4:20pm.

As the boy approached the junction with Lagos Street, outside Baraka Groceries, he fell off the kerb and hit a parked silver car.

A man got out of the car and punched the boy in the face before driving off.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim lost several teeth and suffered cuts to his mouth as a result of the assault".

They added: "We’d like to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who was passing the area and may have dash cam footage.

"If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220134661."