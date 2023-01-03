A 15-year-old has been taken to hospital after a van and a motorbike crashed in Torquay.

The collision happened at around 4am on Saturday (31 December), at the junction between Riviera Way and Newton Road.

The teenage boy who was believed to be riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital in Bristol with head and leg injuries.

He is still in hospital but his injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road for several hours while they carried out investigations at the scene of the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any relevant information to get in contact, by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting case reference 50220071805.