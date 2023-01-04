A police probe has been launched after parcels were stolen from a block of student flats in Bristol during a burglary.

The incident happened on 25 November and Avon and Somerset Police have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

Detectives say two unknown men entered the block, in Unity Street, at around 7pm that night and took parcels from behind the front desk.

The offenders left the building through the conjoining Gardiner Haskins store.

" We would like the public’s help to find the men (pictured) as we believe they have information which could aid our investigation," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact police online and quote reference 5222283457. People can also get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.