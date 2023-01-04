A woman in her 90s has been seriously injured after a crash in Penryn.

The collision which involved a single car, a blue Peugeot 108, happened shortly before 9.30am on Tuesday (3 January).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene at the junction between the Gweal Darras estate and Antron Hill.

The driver of the car, a woman from Penryn, was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police closed the road for three hours while they carried out investigations.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log 189 of 3 January.