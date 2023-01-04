A man has died following a car crash on an A-road in Devon.

Police were called to the A3079 at Halwill following reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 8.30am this morning (4 January).

Paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service and Cornwall Fire and Rescue also attended but the only occupant of the vehicle, a male driver, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers have now closed the road in both directions, between Dunsland Cross and the Halwill Junction, while investigations take place.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101 and by quoting log 132 of the 4th January.