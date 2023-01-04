A 40-year-old man from Melksham will go on trial after pleading not guilty to the manslaughter of Wayne Sheppard.

Darren Fell, of Hewitt Court, has been remanded in custody after he appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 29 November to enter his plea.

44-year-old Wayne Sheppard, from Devizes, died after being taken to hospital on 2 July 2022.

The father-of-two had been assaulted in New Park Street, according to Wiltshire Police.

A trial date for Darren Fell has been set for 24 April 2023.