Watch Bob Cruwys' report

Residents at a block of flats in Devon have found themselves surrounded by sewage for the third time in two years.

People living at Rainbow View in Totnes have said excrement has been flooding out of the drains in the car park and gathering in their gardens.

But for the first time, some say that human waste has also bubbled up inside of their homes.

One homeowner, Nikki Clargo, who has lived at the new site for a year and a half, said problems with the drains have become worse and worse.

Nikki told ITV West Country: "The first thing you'll notice is the smell. Initially, [it] was just stinking of rotten fish whenever I had a shower.

"Yesterday morning, my partner was taking a shower and the faeces came out of the drain whilst he was in the shower and it's still happening now. It's still there.

"I feel dirty. It feels contaminated. I don't want to be in my own home. It's my first home and I think it's disgusting that this should be allowed."

Nikki's shower still has raw sewage spread around the drain, where it bubbled up from

She said that despite alerting those responsible for the flat, the mess has remained.

Nikki said: "I contacted the property management company and the developer and they are both blaming each other and nothing is getting done about it so I still have faeces in my flat. That's quite frankly disgusting."

Another resident, Maria Liljeffors, said the problems have left her at "the end of my tether now".

She added: "I've got my own problems, having been ill the last two years not to have deal with all of this and I feel for all the people living in my block."

Her daughter, Ishtar, added that she is "absolutely heartbroken and disgusted".

"It absolutely stinks here today. It's unbelievable, the smell is unbelievable. It's a total health hazard. It's shocking."

The sewage has run down the street three times in around two year

The building is a former council office, redeveloped into flats.

In a statement, the developer, Totnes Property 1, said: "We have always acted promptly when informed about issues. This is no exception.

"The original company attended on the previous occasion and dug up one of the drains to resolve the issue. Clearly this didn't solve it once and for all.

"Rest assured that we will do everything possible to ensure that it does not happen again."

Workers have since cleared the drains, and have warned residents to think about what they are flushing down the toilet

Apex Property Management, have been working with Totnes Property 1 to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson said: "The management of Apex Property Management are aware of the situation at this property and have been working with local contractors and the freeholder for the property to resolve the issues since being made aware on the issue on 3rd January.

"Apex staff are on site today, the 4th January, to liaise with concerned residents, and will be issuing communications to all residents once there is further certainty on when the issue will be rectified."

This evening (Wed) Totnes Property 1 said contractors had got the drains flowing freely once again.