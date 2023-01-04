A pensioner has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Plymouth.

Police, paramedics and Cornwall Fire and Rescue were called to Staddiscombe Road in Staddiscombe following reports of two cars colliding at 11.15am on Monday 2 January.

Officers found a red KIA Rio and a black Land Rover crashed. An 85-year-old woman who was driving the KIA needed to be extracted from her vehicle.

She was found to have serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Land Rover suffered minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police's Serious Collisions Investigation Team are urging anyone who witnesses the crash and did not speak to officers at the scene to get in touch, as well as anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone who may be able to help is being urged to contact the force and quote log 226 02/01/23.