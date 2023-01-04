A person has died after being pulled from the water at Keynsham Memorial Park.

Avon and Somerset Police were called by a member of the public who had seen someone in the water just before midday yesterday (3 January).

Firefighters rescued the person from the water but they died at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the person has not yet been formally identified.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A member of the public called us at 11.55am to report they had seen a person in the water at Memorial Park, in Keynsham.

"Emergency services attended the scene, and the fire service brought the person to shore.

"Sadly, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Officers will be making enquiries on behalf of the coroner to identify the deceased and their next of kin."

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to Keynsham Memorial Park by police at 12.03pm on Tuesday 3 January with a request for our support to rescue a person in the water.

"Crews from Kingswood and Bedminster attended the incident and firefighters recovered one person from the water.

"Ambulance crews sadly pronounced the person deceased at the scene."