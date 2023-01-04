Cornwall police officer charged with dangerous driving while on duty
A police officer is due to appear in court charged with dangerous driving while on duty in Cornwall.
Police Constable Craig Powell has been summonsed to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (4 January).
The 43-year-old is accused of one count of dangerous driving while on duty in Truro on 22 October 2021.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Powell has remained on full duties but had his emergency driving exemptions suspended.