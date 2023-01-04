A woman who was riding a motorbike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Hinton Charterhouse.

The incident happened on the B3110 at approximately 5pm on Monday (2 January).

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are seeking witnesses to establish what happened and whether any other vehicle may have been involved.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have been traveling on the road around the same time within the dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223000798."