A woman who suffered a stroke at the age of 32 has shared her experience, after being left paralysed from the neck down.

Bex Kemp, from Cheltenham, suffered a brain stem stroke three years ago.

She is now unable to speak or eat normal food and has been living with locked-in syndrome, a rare neurological disorder where voluntary muscles are paralysed except for those that control the eyes. This condition has left her essentially trapped in her own body.

Bex has been living at the Dean Neurological Rehabilitation Centre in Gloucester but hopes to be well enough to move back to Cheltenham with the help of full-time carers.

She is able to communicate via an eye gaze device which can be controlled by her eyes.

The 35-year-old said: “I’m not going to say that it’s all okay because it is not. I hate relying on other people for anything and for three years that is what I have had to do.

Bex is now paralysed but hopes to return home with the help of full-time carers Credit: BPM Media

“I do wonder if it would be easier to be a vegetable. But even if I can’t fully accept it, it is the situation and I can’t just give up as I’m not that sort of person.

“I don’t say no to therapy and always try to improve. You don’t realise how strong the body is until you can’t use it.

“Communication has been a challenge. I prefer to use the AEIOU board during the day as I still want human interaction.

"I do email and social media on an eye gaze which is a normal tablet which uses software I can control with my eyes.”

The former pupil of Rednock School in Dursley added: “I have amazing support and don’t know where I would be without it.

"Especially my mum and dad and brother and boyfriend and best friends and I am aware that some people have nobody so I am lucky to be surrounded by caring people.”

Bex’s Dursley-based parents, John and Ronnie, and her brother Richard who lives in Leonard Stanley near Stroud, have been helping her as much as possible.

John said she had made progress, with some facial movements having returned with the help of speech and language therapy sessions.

He said: “Since her stroke, Bex has made huge steps and worked unimaginably hard to try to improve her situation.

“She never refuses any therapies, unless she is unwell and spends lots of her time practising the many therapies that she can do on her own.

"So many of her friends and family regularly declare that ‘Bex is an inspiration to us all’.

“Her mum and me find it impossible to imagine how she deals with her condition, in such a positive way.

"Several of Bex’s carers have told us that, if they are having a bad day, they know if they go into see Bex she will make sure they leave her room feeling happier.”

Bex is also having a procedure called VitalStim, which uses electrical stimulation to strengthen the muscles and has enabled other stroke survivors to eat solid food again.

Her family is trying to get more funding so that she can have further therapy.

The plan is also for Bex to use a hydrotherapy pool to improve her mobility, confidence and fitness.

Her family have set up an online funding appeal for a special standing chair which costs between £12,000 and £25,000.