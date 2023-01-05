A popular restaurant and bar in Bristol city centre has announced its sudden closure after facing 'trading challenges'.

Klosterhaus, a German-inspired restaurant in Quakers Friars, first opened its doors in October 2020.

Housed in a Grade I-listed building, it became a popular venue for parties and celebrations, including weddings.

The restaurant shared a statement on its website announcing its closure, saying: "Please note that Klosterhaus has now closed, however we would be delighted to welcome you at one of our sister restaurants.

"Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you soon."

A spokesperson from hospitality group D&D London, which owns the restaurant, told ITV News West Country: “Klosterhaus is a landmark building which opened shortly after the first Covid lockdown in September 2020.

"Unfortunately, trading has been challenging and with the current economic challenges including spiralling utility, food and beverage costs and the unstable labour market we have sadly, after much consideration, decided to cease trading in this restaurant."

It comes after a number of restaurants in the city have been forced to close in recent months due to staff shortages and soaring costs.

One customer from Bristol, Tim Popple, shared his disappointment of the restaurant's sudden closure on Twitter, describing it as "another huge loss for Bristol's food and drink scene".

"Remembering the incredible meal I had on my birthday last year at Klosterhaus. Another huge loss for Bristol's food and drink scene," he said."After the sad news from Newtown Park, Wild Beer, Hoba, and more, I get nervous every time I see a post from a food or drink establishment I love."