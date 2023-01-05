A shocked dog walker has shared her disgust at finding dozens of poo bags strewn along her favourite path.

Sara Truelove walks her eight-year-old lurcher Ziggy Stardust daily along the golf course at St Enodoc down to Rock, Cornwall.

She said that it is not unusual for her to find a couple of poo bags left along the path that overlooks the Camel Estuary or hanging from hedges at eye level.

But during the festive period - a time when Rock and surrounding villages get busy with visitors - far more bags began appearing. So much so that on a single day, she spotted 37 poo bags on a 200-yard stretch of footpath.

Credit: BPM Media

Sara said: "It's my pet hate. I often see three or four poo bags left by the side of the path on my walk but I’ve never seen it as bad as that.

"The last couple of times I’ve done that walk I haven’t seen one bag so I think that it was Christmas traffic. The number of people and dogs increases 10 times during holiday periods in this area and over the Christmas week at least 10 bags per day were being left by the path, some of them together in a group in the same distinctive red bags."

She added: "The day after I picked up the 37 bags there were eight more already. It was so bad I felt I had to go back to my car to get a plastic bag to pick them all up. I felt it was a bit of a health hazard but also an eyesore."

She said that since holidaymakers have left the area, the number of unpleasant discoveries has dropped dramatically.She added: "Can people take their dog poo bags with them? There are plenty of bins down at Rock to put them in. It’s horrible for other people and often, even though the intention is to come back and pick them up, people forget."

Sara's dog Ziggy Stardust Credit: BPM Media

Sara is not the only one to have noticed an increase in poo bag offending in the area.Commenting on the We Love Rock and Polzeath Facebook group, fellow dog walker Catherine Lambden Bond said: "Just been on the same route and picked up around 12 bags on the path above quarry carpark.

"At least six were within three metres of each other and in very distinctive red bags. Bizarre. It was like someone had emptied a carrier bag of full poo bags in one place."Pip Mayland was also not impressed. She said: "I'm sick to death of people leaving their disgusting bags of dog poo on paths, on rocks, wedged into walls, hanging on bushes, on stiles. What is the matter with them? It's rude, disgusting, selfish and dangerous."