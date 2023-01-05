A driver has been hospitalised with potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing into a supermarket shopfront in Nailsea.

Police were called to the Co-operative Food on Hannah More Road last night (4 January) at just before 8pm to find a car had crashed into a wall and the shop's front entrance.

Some people who were inside the shop also suffered minor injuries, police say.

A number of people who were in the shop at the time suffered minor injuries.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed the road has been closed at the junction of Queens Road, while emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesperson from Southern Co-op, the company that owns the supermarket, said: "None of our colleagues were physically injured.

"The store is currently closed and we are hoping to reopen tomorrow."